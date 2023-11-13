Girls’ night out: Why should boys have all the fun!

Ladies, gather around because it is time to paint the town pink! If you are looking for a night out that is as fabulous as you are, Dhaka has so much to offer. Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or just craving some quality girl-time, the city has got your back. Here's your guide to an unforgettable girls' night out in Dhaka, the city that never fails to amaze!

Photo: Antar Chakma (Hill Valley Production)

START WITH A GIGGLING GOOD TIME: STAND-UP COMEDY SHOWS

Laughter truly is the best medicine, and Dhaka has its fair share of comedy clubs to tickle your funny bone. Gather your gal pals and head to one of these comedy hotspots for a night of side-splitting humour.

Naveed's Comedy Club: Bangladesh's first stand-up comedy venue — hosts frequent comedy nights where you and your girls can have a much-needed relief. Keep an eye on their Facebook page to stay updated.

Photo: Antar Chakma (Hill Valley Production)

RETAIL THERAPY: LATE-NIGHT SHOPPING

What's a girls' night out without a little retail therapy, right? Dhaka has several options to satisfy your fashion cravings.

Bashundhara City Shopping Mall: Open until late in the evening, Bashundhara City Shopping Mall is a buyer's paradise. From local high-end brands to smaller shops, you will find everything you need to elevate your style game.

New Market: For those who love a good bargain and unique finds, New Market is the place to be. It's a bustling hub of shops that stays open late in the evening.

Photo: Antar Chakma (Hill Valley Production)

SIP AND SAVOUR: TRENDY RESTAURANTS FOR FOODIES

Without indulging in some delectable cuisine, a girls' night out is incomplete. You can discover a wide variety of eateries in the city, which has a vibrant culinary scene and also stays open late.

Kona Cafe, Lakeshore: When your bestie is going through a heartbreak at 3 in the morning, you can rely on Kona Cafe at Lakeshore Banani to cheer her up with a chocolatey delight. Open 24/7, this can be a great option for late night chills with your girls.

Rustic Eatery: If you are craving some Instagram-worthy moments along with your meal, head to Rustic Eatery. Open until 12 AM, this trendy restaurant is famous for its rustic serving style.

Photo: Antar Chakma (Hill Valley Production)

END WITH A SWEET TREAT: DESSERT DELIGHTS

As the night winds down, it's time to satisfy your sweet tooth. Dhaka has some delightful dessert spots that will leave you craving for more.

Chocolate Room: This cosy dessert café offers a wide range of sweet delights, from waffles to cakes to ice cream sundaes. The ambiance is perfect for winding down and reflecting on your amazing night.

There you have it, ladies! Dhaka is your playground for a fantastic girls' night out. Whether you are laughing at a comedy show, indulging in mouth-watering food, or exploring the late-night shopping scene, Dhaka has something for every gal's taste. So, round up your besties and let the quirky adventures begin!

Models: Samudra Chakma, Anushka Chakma, Shumedha Chakma, Promita Chakma