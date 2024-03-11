Excelling at work during Ramadan: 9 Simple steps that can help

This guide delves into practical tips and proven techniques to maintain productivity at work while maintaining the spirituality of the blessed month of Ramadan. Working during this time poses unique challenges, from adjusting to new working hours and lifestyle changes to coping with fatigue. Nevertheless, with the right steps, you can navigate these issues and make the most out of your adjusted working hours, ensuring productivity during this blessed time.

PLANNING AHEAD

Forward-thinking always helps. You can use a productivity planner for Ramadan work and follow that diligently so that you are aware of what exactly to do during your reduced work time. This will help you maintain a schedule and make maximum utilisation of every hour during the day.

ORGANISE YOUR WORK

It is advised to keep tasks that require more concentration or strategic thinking towards the beginning of the day as you are at your highest energy levels and have a fresh mind during that time. Wrap up the other usual tasks during the second half of the day.

BREAKS ARE GOOD

During Ramadan, breaks for snacks and lunch are eliminated. This makes for a good scope to rather use that time efficiently. You can use this time as focus time, to get more work done, or complete any ad-hoc tasks that arrive. You can also take a small walk during these times if you feel sluggish and low on energy levels, which will enable you to refocus.

STAY ACTIVE TO REVITALISE

It is important to energise yourself during Ramadan. Exercise revitalises and rejuvenates you and replenishes your energy levels, which in effect makes you more productive at work. It also boosts metabolism and enhances your mood! You can make time to exercise post-iftar when you are no longer fatigued. Make sure to avoid heavy exercise and prioritise light ones. Even a 10-minute brisk walk session can help.

COMMUNICATE WITH YOUR COLLEAGUES

Share with your supervisor and co-workers the details of your fasting regimen and any possible effects it may have on your productivity. This frank discussion can help avoid unwarranted expectations.

PLAN YOUR SLEEPING TIME

Your sleeping and eating patterns directly impact how productive you are at work. Lack of sleep will make you feel sluggish and weary at work. Rather, try to get proper sound sleep. Either you can sleep very early and start your day right after morning prayers, or you can follow a routine where you get enough sleep even with a sehri break.

EAT RIGHT

Avoid overeating and eat the right items. Overindulging during iftar and sehri may cause health issues and make you sluggish. Eat sufficiently and include things that are high in protein and boost energy levels. Avoid caffeine (or limit to one cup of tea/coffee) as it may affect your sleeping time and also cause dehydration. Lastly and obviously, drink plenty of water during non-fasting hours.

WORK FROM HOME

If your workplace allows flexible working and work from home, utilise it as much as you can. The journey to and from the office especially with the deadly traffic situation during Ramadan causes hours and energy loss, which eventually causes a loss of productivity. Instead, occasionally work from home if your office allows.