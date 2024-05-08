Conquering that stack: 5 ways to finish a book in a week

Let's face it. Our to-be-read piles have started to look like a leaning tower of literary Pisa now. If you are a bookworm, you will relate to this one much too well. We buy them with the best intentions — self-improvement, expanding our horizons, and reviving the fiction-perfect world. But then life, that mischievous minx, throws us curveballs. Work deadlines loom, Netflix beckons with a new movie (or a really bad one that we love to hate) and once again, the bookshelf sighs in disappointment.

Don't fret too much though, if you find yourself in this loop despite wanting to break out of it. With a little strategy and a handful of desperation, you too shall overtake this massive Everest.

Choose wisely

You cannot, and will not, finish a book unless you are completely and utterly in love with it. So, pick something that's the literary equivalent of your comfort food.

You could choose a gripping mystery that will keep you guessing until the very last page, a heartwarming romance to restore your faith in happily ever afters, or that trending one whose quotes are currently filling up your social feeds.

Bonus points if it's a shorter read that can be devoured in a weekend, leaving you feeling like you have accomplished something truly magnificent because, let's be honest, you have!

Banish the beasts of distraction

Social media notifications and reminders be gone! Let your loved ones know you are entering a literary black hole for the next few days. If they know you, they will definitely understand this detox method.

Press that old-fashioned airplane mode for your phone and, well, welcome aboard!

Believe it or not, the world will not crumble if you miss a few cat videos or the most trending memes. For an extra layer of defence, consider joining a website or app that blocks distracting websites and notifications during designated reading times.

Photo: Collected / Tom Hermans / Unsplash

Embrace the power of multitasking

As much as we would love to tune out the rest of the world for a whole blissful weekend, we know adulting is a little more complicated than that. So, take your reading with you instead.

Listen to audiobooks while commuting or running errands. They are a fantastic way to squeeze in reading time without actually, you know, reading.

A crazy tip from one bookworm to another: for a truly immersive experience, consider listening to the audiobook while following along with the physical book. It's like a literary double whammy!

Power of skimming

Surely, we know that some parts of even the best books can drag. Do not be afraid to skim long descriptions of, say, the hero's meticulously-described waistcoat. Unless of course, the said waistcoat is a plot point — then by all means, delve into the intricacies of its silk lining!

Focus on the dialogue, plot points, and anything that makes you want to shout, "Oh My Good Lord How!"

Photo: Collected / Blaz Photo / Unsplash

Don't be afraid to DNF (Did Not Finish)

Lastly, life is too short and time is too precious to force yourself through a book you are just not enjoying. Sometimes a book, as great as it may be for others, is simply not the right fit for you. Give it a fair shot, but do not be afraid to put it down and pick up something else.

Remember, this is supposed to be your escape, not an added chore in your daily routine. There's a whole world of literary adventures waiting to be explored, so do not waste your time on one that's leaving you cold.

And finally, reward yourself at the end, you magnificent book-finishing machine!