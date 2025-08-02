Govt to unveil 'July Declaration' on August 5

The interim government has finalised the draft of the "July Declaration", which will be formally presented to the nation on Tuesday (August 5).

It will be presented before the nation in the presence of all stakeholders involved in the mass uprising at 5:00pm, according to a statement issued by the CA Press Wing today.

Further details regarding the announcement will be released shortly, it added.

The "July Declaration" is currently being drafted by the government in consultation with political parties.

The government took the responsibility in response to demands of the charter raised by Students Against Discrimination (SAD) during last days of December.

The government announced the development about the "July Declaration" as the National Citizen Party (NCP) formed by the top leaders of student-led mass uprising and SAD is scheduled to announce their "July Declaration" tomorrow.

On December 29, last year the anti-discrimination student movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee declared that they would announce the proclamation of the July uprising at the Central Shaheed Minar on December 31.

This move sparked various discussions in political circles, with many questioning the timing and potential impact of the declaration.

However, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said on December 30 night that the interim government had taken the initiative to announce the proclamation based on national consensus.

Following this development, the two platforms said they would not announce the proclamation but hold a programme titled "March for Unity" at the Shaheed Minar on December 31.

From the rally, the student leaders gave the government a deadline of January 15 to announce the proclamation.

On January 4, the leaders of the students' and citizens' platforms announced that they would conduct mass contact campaign as part of observing their "Declaration Week," from January 6 to 11. Later, they extended their programme till January 14.

On January 9, during a press briefing, Mahfuj Alam, the then special assistant to chief adviser, said the interim government will not formulate the July Proclamation but will facilitate the process for creating a consensus among political parties and stakeholders on the draft prepared by SAD.

On December 29 last year, the chief adviser's press secretary announced that this proclamation was a private initiative and that the government had nothing to do with it.

Within a day of saying it was a private initiative, the government official told the press that they would announce a proclamation of the uprising -- not revolution as the students had said, but uprising -- within a few days.

The advisory council on May 10 decided to release the July Proclamation within 30 working days.