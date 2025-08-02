Bangladesh submarine crosses 4 terabyte bandwidth milestone

Since the start of the current government’s tenure, BSCPLC’s total supply has increased by over 2.2 terabytes, representing more than 105 percent growth in a single year. Image: Albert Stoynov/Unsplash.

Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC (BSCPLC) has reached a threshold of 4 terabytes per second in real-time internet traffic as of August 1, 2025.

According to a press release, BSCPLC had reached the 3-terabyte mark on April 28, and increased its capacity by another terabyte within the last three months. By comparison, bandwidth grew by 1.10 terabytes over the previous eight-month period.

Since the start of the current government's tenure, BSCPLC's total supply has increased by over 2.2 terabytes, representing more than 105 percent growth in a single year. In contrast, during the previous administration, over 65 percent of the company's capacity had remained unused, states the press release.

The expansion is credited to coordinated policy direction from the Department of Posts and Telecommunications, aggressive pricing reforms, and renewed operational efforts by the company's leadership. Recent regulatory changes by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) have also played a role, with new guidelines requiring international internet gateway (IIG) operators to source at least half of their bandwidth through submarine cables. BSCPLC now supplies more than 50 percent of the total bandwidth used by IIGs across the country, as per the press release.

The company has also introduced targeted pricing models, including separate packages for cloud providers and data centre operators, as well as bulk discounts for high-volume users. This growth in supply has corresponded with a notable rise in the company's revenue.

In a further boost to Bangladesh's internet infrastructure, the government has approved revised routes for the SEA-ME-WE 4, SEA-ME-WE 5, and SEA-ME-WE 6 cable systems. Once operational, these additions are expected to contribute a further 17 terabytes to BSCPLC's real-time internet capacity.