Sip your way to better health: The many benefits of chamomile tea

Whether you are winding down after a long day, seeking relief from a health ailment, or simply enjoying a moment of tranquillity chamomile tea stands out as a timeless and versatile herbal infusion.

Here are some of the benefits of chamomile tea that experts frequently highlight —

Alleviates insomnia

Chamomile tea enhances sleep quality. A study in the Journal of Advanced Nursing found that chamomile tea significantly improved the sleep quality of patients in intensive care units — suggesting potential benefits for those suffering from insomnia under less critical conditions as well.

An ally in immune defence

Brewing a cup of chamomile tea might also bolster your immune system. The tea contains compounds that are thought to have antibacterial properties, which can help prevent and ease colds while fighting off bacterial infections.

Furthermore, the presence of antioxidants in chamomile strengthens the body's defence against deep-seated ailments.

Supports digestive health

Drinking chamomile tea is also beneficial for the digestive system. It can help soothe the stomach, relieve bloating, and mitigate indigestion. A comprehensive review highlighted in the Journal of Herbal Medicine suggests that chamomile tea stimulates gastric juices, which aid in digestion and alleviate troublesome gastrointestinal symptoms.

It's a natural remedy often recommended for those suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other inflammatory bowel diseases.

Skin health and more

Chamomile's healing properties are also good for skin health. Applied topically or ingested as tea, chamomile can help alleviate skin irritations and conditions like eczema, due to its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It's also used in cosmetic products for its ability to lighten the complexion and impart a healthy glow.

A word of caution:

While chamomile tea is generally safe for many, it can have potential side effects. It may cause allergic reactions in individuals sensitive to plants in the daisy family. Therefore, it's prudent to consult with a healthcare provider before incorporating it regularly into your regimen – especially if you have existing health concerns or are on medication.