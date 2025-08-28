Feeling drained? Men need regular spa time too—here’s why

A spa day is more than a luxury — it is an investment in your well-being, energy, and confidence. Yet, for many men, a spa visit feels foreign or unnecessary, even though it could be exactly what they need to recharge and thrive.

The Stereotype

When it comes to self-care, men are known to hold back — rarely indulging with skin care or a spa day as vehemently as women would. Ask a man when he last had a spa day, and he will probably just shrug it off — that's a stereotype deeply instilled in our gender norms. With its zen ambiance, elegant interiors, and a voluminous list of grooming treatments, spas often seem unappealing to men, many of whom still think of them as spaces meant for women.

Whenever they need a self-treatment, men are more likely to get together with their friends over a meal or coffee, go outdoors, or travel the world, rather than schedule a spa appointment.

The Origin of the Spa Culture

The word "spa" comes from a small town in Belgium called Spa, known since ancient Roman times for its therapeutic treatments in presence of nature's "healing waters."

Different civilisations in Europe had built their own versions of spas, using thermal baths, mineral springs, and massages for healing and relaxation, serving as both traditional wellness centres and social hubs. Many historical figures and elites from royal dynasties, as well as artists and musicians, including Leo Tolstoy, Lord Byron, and Winston Churchill, visited these spas and found inspiration in their therapeutic nature.

Initially built as a privilege exclusive to the elite class, spas over time began to evolve into an experience accessible to a wider audience. Modern-day spas are actually microcosms inspired by the luxurious spa experiences of the early 20th century.

Spas were believed to have restorative powers that could heal, and even prevent illness in a person's body, and visiting them were considered a cherished ritual.

Why Men Should Consider Spas

Needless to say, most men nowadays are often stressed out, given the fast-paced life today. While taking care of everyone's needs, men often forget their own.

Constantly thinking about work, family and others, while neglecting your own care is neither a healthy, nor a sustainable way of living life. To keep going through the heavy lifting of life, you need to find ways to rejuvenate your energy and motivation. Scheduling a spa appointment could be a step in that direction.

While it may feel awkward for men trying a spa for the first time, everyone deserves to pamper themselves and practice self-care. If you're trying a spa for the first time, it is recommended to choose a beginner-friendly massage such as a Swedish massage or aromatherapy, both gentle and relaxing in nature.

Making time to blow off steam with a visit to the spa should be your priority every once in a while, whether it's once a month or a few times a year — depending on your schedule and lifestyle. A quick visit to the spa can help relieve anxiety and stress, leaving you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Studies have found that taking control of your self-care can eventually boost your self-esteem, making you feel better about yourself. This kind of confidence can help you succeed in other areas of your life, including but not limited to, work, social interactions, and personal fitness.

A spa can simultaneously take care of your health and grooming needs. It can help improve your insomnia or difficulty of sleeping by reducing cortisol, a stress hormone that causes muscle tension and stiffness in the body.

When you're dealing with health and grooming, it is important to choose a spa with a calming environment that will help you relax.

Great for Romance and Bromance

Pairing with a friend or your spouse for a spa session can be your newly-found love language. Sharing this experience and enjoying a couple's massage with your significant other is bound to strengthen your bond. By planning this unconventional date, instead of the usual ones at a restaurant or the movies, you can add a new layer of enigma to the romance.

Romance aside, spa sessions are becoming a popular hangout for friends, too. Beyond hitting the gym together, you can head to the hair salon with your pals, and book spa sessions and body massages, making the spa centre your newly-claimed man cave and changing the norms of modern-day bromance activities. Besides, it is way more fun to have someone to chat with while you get a Swedish massage or Alpha Hair Therapy.

Whether you are male or female, taking care of yourself is important because life can get heavy, but a relaxing spa session can indeed help make it feel lighter.