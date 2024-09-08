Dhaka Flow’s grand opening: Finally, a place to heal your mind, body, and spirit

Dhaka Flow inaugurated its Health & Healing Studio on 7 September, 2024, in Banani, through a lively event, introducing a new hub for wellness that aims to address the physical, emotional, and spiritual health of its visitors. The studio's broad array of holistic services and classes, which includes yoga, art therapy, and sound healing, highlights its commitment to fostering well-being.

Photo: Ayman Anika

The event began at 4PM with a welcome note from the Dhaka Flow team, setting the stage for an evening of immersive experiences. The first session featured a yoga class led by Eeman Ahmed, a yoga practitioner who specialises in Ashtanga yoga — a discipline known for its rigorous sequence of poses and emphasis on self-practice.

"Dhaka Flow is a wellness platform where we're trying to promote wellness activities that are not necessarily just yoga. We also have art therapy, journaling, and sound healing," Eeman Ahmed explained. "Ashtanga yoga, the style I teach, focuses on the sequence of poses, but we aim to go beyond the physical aspects and encourage a lifestyle of kindness and self-awareness."

Yogini Shazia Omar, founder of Dhaka Flow, commented on the vision behind the studio: "Our goal is to create a space where the mind, body, and spirit can all find healing. We're thrilled to open our doors to people from all walks of life, offering them a place to heal and find peace amidst the chaos of city life."

Following yoga, the attendees participated in a Sound Journey, conducted by Swayambhu, designed to promote mental relaxation through sound vibrations. The evening concluded with an Odissi dance by Erin, blending classical Indian dance with therapeutic movements to enhance emotional and physical release.

Photo: Ayman Anika

The studio offers a peaceful retreat from the urban hustle, making it easily accessible for both residents and expatriates in the area. Dhaka Flow operates from Monday to Saturday, providing flexibility for attendees to engage with various classes and sessions tailored to their schedules.

Participants can register for classes via email, after which, they are added to a WhatsApp group that serves as a communication platform with coaches and for receiving ongoing updates and support.

The pricing structure is designed to be inclusive, with class fees ranging from Tk 700 to Tk 1,000, ensuring accessibility while maintaining high-quality service. This approach helps Dhaka Flow cater to a wide demographic, supporting its mission to make wellness available to everyone.

The introduction of Dhaka Flow's Health & Healing Studio is timely, as urban populations increasingly recognise the importance of holistic health. As Dhaka evolves, the need for such wellness sanctuaries becomes more evident, positioning Dhaka Flow at the forefront of the city's health and wellness movement.

For more information on the schedule of classes at the studio, please visit www.dhakaflow.com.

Address: Road 1, House 52, I Block, Banani