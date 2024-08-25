Salads under Tk 150: Budget-friendly options that pack a flavour punch

Looking for delicious salads that will not break the bank? You're in luck! These budget-friendly recipes, each under Tk 150, are packed with flavour and freshness. From a tangy cucumber onion mix to a zesty tomato salad with mint, and creamy curry chicken and egg salads, these dishes prove that healthy eating can be both affordable and exciting.

Photo: Collected / Chan Walrus Pexels

Cucumber onion salad

When you think of even the most basic of salads, you cannot do it without adding cucumber to the mix.

This simple, zesty salad has cucumber as the centrepiece, coupled with onions, and dripped with a vinegar dressing that manifests a deliciousness that's easy on your stomach.

The juicy cucumber spiced up by the onions creates the base before the tangy and slightly sweet apple cider vinegar works as the missing flavour, a perfect additive to this laidback dish.

You need to create the dressing by whisking apple cider vinegar, water, sugar, salt, and pepper before tossing the veggies into the bowl to coat them perfectly.

For a light lunch or a side serving of heavy dishes, you will surely enjoy this hassle-free delicacy.

Photo: Collected / Shadi / Unsplash

Fresh tomato salad with mint

Tomato is another staple in salads and this one comes with a twist of mint. The onions make their appearance yet again.

The combination of lush red tomatoes and the freshness of mint might seem odd but trust us, they work most appealingly. The sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds punctuates the dish, the earthy and nutty flavour tipping the balance.

All you need to do here is mix the tomatoes, onions, and mint before adding salt, olive oil, and sesame seeds. This easy salad is good to go as a lunch or dinner if you are feeling lazy but hungry.

Photo: Collected / Farhad Ibrahimzade / Unsplash

Curry chicken salad

The earthy spices incorporated in the salad hold hands with a subtle sweetness and crunchiness of raisins and almonds.

The dressing needs your attention first, as you make it by mixing mayonnaise, yoghurt, lemon juice, honey, curry powder, salt, and pepper. You should taste it to adjust curry powder or salt (if needed). The chicken is sprinkled with salt and pepper and caramelised before being mixed with onions, celery, sliced almonds, and raisins with the dressing.

Photo: Collected / Dannie Sorum / Unsplash

Egg salad

This salad ticks the list of almost every flavour: a hint of sweetness from creamy mayonnaise, zest from lemon juice, the savoury umami from the soy sauce, and earthy, slight bitterness from the crispy celery.

The boiled eggs must be chopped before you add the dressing made of mayonnaise, soy sauce, celery, lemon juice, salt, and pepper, blending them well. One thing you need to keep in mind is to mash the egg yolks into the dressing to enhance its flavour. Adjust the ingredients to your taste and let yourself dig into the filling yet delectable meal, ideal for your busy days.