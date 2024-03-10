Re-invent cool drinks for Ramadan with ISPI

The blessed month of Ramadan brings a positive change in all aspects of daily life. As we prepare to fast on summer days, it is important that we remain sufficiently hydrated from the time of iftar until sehri. As we all seem to crave lots of fluids during this time, ISPI Powder Drink, an instant powder drink in the taste of orange and mango by Ispahani Foods, may just be the perfect companion for us this Ramadan.

Not only are these tasty, but the fortified minerals and vitamins are something that will help you feel refreshed after a long day of fasting.

Now the thing is, you can always choose to blend a spoonful of ISPI in a glass of water. But Ramadan days do need to be a little more special, don't you think? So, here are 5 recipes you can try with ISPI this Ramadan for iftar, or a special dinner.

ORANGE CREAMSICLE SMOOTHIE

Ingredients

4 tbsp ISPI Orange Instant Powder Drink

2 cups vanilla ice cream

1 cup milk

2 cups ice cubes

Method

First, put the vanilla ice cream into a blender and give it a quick mix to smooth it out before adding the ISPI Orange Instant Powder Drink. Next add milk, and ice cubes and blend until it gains a smooth texture, then serve chilled during iftar. No extra sugar will be needed for this recipe.

ORANGE SUNRISE COOLER

Ingredients

2½ tbsp ISPI Orange Instant Powder Drink

1 cup orange juice

½ cup coconut water

2 tbsp honey

Ice cubes

Method

In a pitcher, combine ISPI with orange juice, coconut water, and the sweetener of your choice. The trick is to have the drink made at room temperature so that the taste is not diluted in any way. Once everything is perfect, put it in the freezer for at least 2-3 hours. Take the first sip upon breaking your fast and experience the magic.

MANGO ICED TEA

As much as we love to focus all our attention on iftars, that's not the end of our meals. Mango iced tea is one that you can enjoy after iftar, perhaps as you prepare to offer prayers or replenish and prepare for sehri.

Ingredients

2½ tbsp ISPI Mango Instant Powder Drink

2 cups brewed tea (cooled)

Lemon slices for garnish

Sugar or honey to taste

Ice cubes

Method

In a jar, mix ISPI Mango Instant Powder DRINK with cooled brewed tea. Add a sweetener of your choice, but remember the sweetener should not overpower the flavour of tea. Serve over ice with lemon slices for a refreshing citrus twist!

Photo: Courtesy