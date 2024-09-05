Top News

Food & Recipes
Adiba Islam
Thu Sep 5, 2024 06:11 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 06:17 PM

Nihari ramen – Another pineapple-on-pizza heresy?

Thu Sep 5, 2024 06:11 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 06:17 PM

Ever heard of strange food combinations? A blend of two cultures can either be a hit or a miss. Recently, nihari ramen has been taking over social media with folks debating as to whether this unique dish is the next big thing or a culinary crime.

A social media trend that began in Pakistan, this fusion blend has been all over the internet with many people sharing videos of their attempts at recreating the dish.

Some people say that fusion foods ruin the authenticity of said cultural foods. Others feel as though a blend of two separate dishes into one ruins the flavour of both foods and so the thought of nihari being mixed into ramen sounds like a nightmare for them.

Why judging our taste for red meat is a recipe for disaster paras-kapoor-x5rx6-fven4-unsplash.jpg
Read more

Why judging our taste for red meat is a recipe for disaster

But do not let that push you away in disgust just yet! Many think that the nihari ramen is a wonderful creation and should be tried out at least once. Sure, they are two completely different dishes from separate cultures, but the mix of spicy savoury nihari mixed with salty ramen might be just the thing for anyone craving a new unique mix.

Perhaps, the nihari ramen is a great way of incorporating "deshi" dishes into everyday meals. Enjoyers of deshi food can devour their usual favourites alongside dishes from different places around the world, where they can grow a newfound love for different cultures alongside theirs.

So, what is your take on this food debate? Would you give nihari ramen a chance, or do you think some cultural dishes should be left alone?

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Velvet dreams: A guide to styling velvet outfits

Velvet dreams: A guide to styling velvet outfits

7m ago
The healthiest diet around: Exploring Japanese cuisine jakub-dziubak-iohjkjqo6e0-unsplash.jpg

The healthiest diet around: Exploring Japanese cuisine

3m ago
Knowing your social media etiquettes camilo-jimenez-qZenO_gQ7QA-unsplash

Knowing your social media etiquettes

6m ago
Hot pink — The colour of 2022

Hot pink — The colour of 2022

2y ago
Empathy? What’s that? The free-for-all world of toxic social media comments pexels-cottonbro-5053765.jpg

Empathy? What’s that? The free-for-all world of toxic social media comments

2d ago
push notification