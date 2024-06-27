Top News

K Tanzeel Zaman
Shutki’s trip to Detroit: How shutki pizza is winning American hearts

We have all been there, surviving the smell of shutkis while growing up. The beloved varieties of dry fish have always been a staple in Bangladeshi households for their distinctive, rich flavour. Usually seen and enjoyed in dishes like bhorta and curry, this delicacy has recently made an unexpected yet triumphant journey across the globe, landing on the menu of a pizzeria in Detroit, USA.

"Amar Pizza", located in Detroit, has garnered significant acclaim for its maverick, innovative shutki pizza. Before you scrunch your nose, shutki-filled pizza has intrigued and delighted food enthusiasts beyond the Bangladeshi community. The pizzeria's bold bet of putting shutki into a universally loved dish like pizza has paid off spectacularly, earning it a spot on the New York Times Best Pizzas in the US list.

The story of shutki pizza is one of cultural exchange and culinary innovation, showcasing how traditional flavours can find new expressions and appreciation in diverse contexts. Unlike many nay-sayers, many expatriate Bangladeshis fell in love with this pizza that offers a comforting taste of home.

More than just a culinary invention, shutki pizza's success is an uplifting story for all aspiring chefs and foodies. It promotes accepting and experimenting with traditional ingredients, demonstrating that even the most conventional components of cuisine can earn attention and admiration when done so with originality and enthusiasm.

Shutki's global popularity creates great opportunities for other Bangladeshi products and recipes to be discovered and appreciated throughout the world. The tale of shutki pizza is a welcome reminder that tradition and innovation can live peacefully, producing surprises and fostering new cultural ties in a world where people are becoming more and more interested in a variety of culinary experiences.

