Foodie revolution: Men making waves in the kitchen—Here's why

The field of culinary arts in recent years has undergone a paradigm shift. There has been a huge surge of men interested in the culinary arts, showing once and for all that the kitchen is for everyone.

We wanted to take a second to explore crucial elements that have caused this movement.

Shifting mindset in society

The kitchen has long been considered as a woman's sanctuary. In Bangladesh's context, the kitchen is always the wife's or the mother's jurisdiction. This notion has changed and people are more aware of the fact that it is very normal for young men to be drawn towards cooking as they see female figures in their lives do it all the time.

The world is a far more accepting place now and although Bangladesh is behind in many aspects, it is accepting enough space to allow men to consistently question the stereotype and prove their excellence in the kitchen.

Kitchens have been transformed into creative zones for people passionate about cooking, irrespective of gender. This has also brought about a change in how society perceives men who are into cooking. The cultural shift has seen cooking turn into a shared activity/hobby between men and women as opposed to a task done strictly with women.

Furthermore, the prominence of male chefs means that Bengali parents now have an easier time digesting male interest in culinary arts.

Influence of media and social media

If we look at things from a historical perspective, men have always been great chefs and have always been at the forefront of the global culinary scene. Recently, one of the biggest drivers of this wave has been celebrity chefs. Icons such as Gordon Ramsay, Anthony Bourdain, and Jamie Oliver were among the first to pave the way for millions of men worldwide to see cooking as an art form and don an apron. They helped dismantle the perception of cooking being a thing for women.

Celebrity chefs might have started a new wave of male interest in culinary arts and the rise of social media doubled down on it. It provided a platform for men from all walks of life and corners of the world to showcase their skills, and share their culinary adventures and inspire other men. It also gave men the opportunity to learn more about cooking and perfect their crafts.

YouTube is filled with tips and tutorials which have helped so many men learn the basics and then build on it. Not to mention that most of these videos feature men, providing more encouragement because seeing people like us doing the things we want to have a different appeal than that of celebrities.

Social media, too, has broken numerous barriers on a micro level and has allowed many home chefs to rise in popularity without relying on the big stage. It has also initiated various communities where like-minded food enthusiasts can share their passion and grow together.

The sudden increase in male interest in cooking marks a societal shift. It is hoped that men will continue to confidently don aprons, proving their skills, and transcending gender stereotypes in a more accepting world.