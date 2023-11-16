Navigating oborodh: Is it time to move to work from home?

As the streets of our country vibrate with the thunderous procession by the political parties and daily commute is hampered due to the sporadic blockades, not to mention the incidents of vehicles being torched that we hear about, the ongoing political unrest presents a challenging landscape for office goers and businesses alike. So, is it time for us to reconsider transitioning to remote work?

Considering the current political situation, working from home emerges as the most feasible and beneficial option amidst this blockade. Imtiaj Mahmud, working at a telecommunication organisation, opines, "As I live in Dhaka, it won't be much difficult to reach my office. But what about my colleagues who live outside? How are they supposed to come back? Due to the blockade, the availability of transport is close to none."

"In this situation, work from home seems to be the best option, especially for us, who work in the telecommunication sector," he further adds with a disappointing tone.

In reality, life seems to come to a halt as no one can guarantee the security of life amidst this political chaos. Now and then, we hear the news of protests and disruptions, making commuting perilous.

Remote work ensures safety by keeping individuals away from potentially dangerous situations and with potential unrest on the streets, working remotely becomes a means of safeguarding personal security — crucial in such uncertain times.

Farhan Alvee, a banker by profession, who needs to attend office despite the blockade, shares, "Our work requires us to be present at the office no matter what the situation is. But in all honesty, we fear for our lives. Given the current situation of our country. If it was up to me, I would have worked from home."

Several countries globally have embraced remote work as a response to various challenges, including political instability. So, why can't we?

When asked, Dilip Kumar, working as an engineer at a private company, replies, "It is definitely because of some people's mentality. Some of us are not ready to embrace work-from-home culture yet. But I hope a change will soon come."

During the pandemic, many countries and businesses worldwide — including our country — adopted remote work policies to safeguard their employees' health. The success of these initiatives highlights the adaptability and efficiency of remote work arrangements. Thus, it is highly likely that a similar initiative would work amidst this present political instability.

Even science backs this notion! According to a research study, remote work often results in higher productivity due to reduced distractions and the ability to create a comfortable, customised work environment.

So, while the ongoing blockade can bring many more unforeseen challenges, remote work offers adaptability, allowing businesses to swiftly pivot in response to unpredictable circumstances.

However, some nuances or obstacles of work-from-home culture are still there. For instance, while technology has facilitated the WFH (work from home) transition, the constant reliance on virtual communication tools and digital platforms can induce tech fatigue.

And not everyone has access to a conducive home office environment or reliable high-speed internet. Addressing these inequities is crucial to ensure that remote work doesn't inadvertently create a two-tiered workforce.

In spite of the drawbacks, remote work emerges as a viable solution to ensure the continuity of operations and the safety of individuals amidst political unrest. By embracing technological advancements and implementing thoughtful strategies, individuals and businesses can navigate these challenging times while prioritising both productivity and well-being.

If someone asks me, what would be my preference? The answer would be as simple as my fellow commuters, tolerating a similar ordeal — above everything else, I want my safety to be prioritised first, and if my travel expenditure gets minimised in the process, it wouldn't sound like a bad deal.