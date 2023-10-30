4 amazing snacks on a stick recipe you’ll ever find!

Who does not like a quick snack, especially one that can be made in just 20 minutes? These delicious snacks follow quick and easy recipes with no-fuss cooking and should be ready to serve in only 20 minutes from start to finish. All of them are also served on skewers so that you can enjoy them without getting your hands messy while binge watching the game or doing other activities.

Photo: Fariha Amber

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Ingredients

400g shrimp

2/3 cup flour

2 tbsp corn starch

½ tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp hot sauce

1 egg

Oil for frying

Method

Clean, devein, and remove the shells of the shrimp. Pour hot sauce and sprinkle over salt, pepper, garlic powder, oregano, and cayenne pepper and mix. Crack in one egg and mix that in as well and leave it aside for ten minutes. Meanwhile, mix the flour and corn starch and lightly season it with salt and pepper.

Place the shrimp over the flour mix in a container and shake well to coat all the pieces. Deep fry them in hot oil in batches and once done, skewer them before serving with garlic sauce.

Photo: Fariha Amber

POTATO NOODLE FINGERS

Ingredients

4 large potatoes

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

½ tsp coriander powder

½ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp chilli powder

1 pack noodle + noodle spice

2 tbsp flour

1 tbsp water

Oil for frying

Method

Preboil the potatoes and once done, remove the skins and mash them. Add in salt, pepper, coriander powder, cumin powder, and chilli powder, and mix those in well. For the flour slurry, mix flour with water and then add the noodle spice packet until you have a sticky slurry. Crush the uncooked noodles to break them into small pieces.

Greasing your palms with oil, roll the potato mixture into small cylinders and roll them over the flour slurry. Then, coat them with the crushed noodle and deep fry them on hot oil. Once done, remove from heat and put them through skewers before serving hot with ketchup.

Photo: Fariha Amber

WAFFLES ON A STICK

Ingredients

1 cup flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 egg

¼ cup oil

1 cup milk

1 tbsp cream

100g milk chocolate

Method

Mix the flour, baking powder, and sugar in a large bowl. Making a well at the centre, crack in the egg and mix. Then add oil, milk, vanilla essence and mix everything together to get a smooth mixture. Grease your waffle maker with oil and preheat it. Once hot, pour in scoops of the waffle mixture and let it cook for 5 minutes.

Once done, remove the waffles and let them cool slightly. Meanwhile, melt the chocolate and cream together until it is smooth. Then, cut the waffle into smaller slices and dip the edges in chocolate. Put them into skewers and decorate with sprinkles.

PANCAKE BITES

Ingredients

1 cup flour

1 cup milk

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 tbsp sugar

1 egg

¼ cup oil

2 large bananas

100g strawberries

Method

Mix the flour, baking powder, and sugar in a large bowl. In another bowl, crack in the egg, add oil, milk, vanilla essence and mix everything together to get a smooth mixture. Then, mix the wet and dry to get a homogenous mixture. Simultaneously, slice the bananas and strawberries into discs.

To make the pancakes, lightly brush a hot pan with oil and drop a teaspoon of the batter to make mini pancakes. Once bubbles start to form, flip them, and cook for about only two minutes total. Once all the pancakes are ready, poke them into skewers alternating with fruits. You can serve this with a maple syrup dip.

Food: Fariha Amber