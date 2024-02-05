Welcome spring with open arms and this colourful fashion guide

After a long hiatus, it became almost necessary for me to return. Begging winter to be over, I found an interesting way to do it. Force yourself to wear colourful clothes and bring out the vibes of spring — forceful maybe, but it works. Let's cut out the confusion and dive straight into the fashion perspective.

First, start with ditching all the shawls that you have in your wardrobe. Bid them adieu even if they are termed as 'light winter wear.' Not necessary anymore. Send them to the nearest dry cleaners and store them away for the next chilly season. Right now, it's time for spring and let's welcome it in style.

Photo: AARONG

Chiffon, muslin, cotton, silk saris with floral prints, Aztec prints, leaf prints, forest prints — essentially anything and everything to do with colours need to be out. Pair these gorgeous colours with a sleeveless blouse in plain and base colours. A forest print sari can be paired with an earth-toned blouse. Remember to get all your oxidised earrings out as well, especially the hoops. Get yourself a trendy haircut, maybe short layers and you are set for spring.

Did I miss something? Oh yes! The quintessential element — glass bangles in colours of the rainbow and the beautiful teep to adorn your forehead.

Photo: AARONG

Are you set and complete? Almost — a macrame purse and flats will enhance the look and as for the watch, please go for the classic, small dial, analogue watches.

Yes! That's fashion – that's in – that's style. Thank me later.

Wardrobe: AARONG Falgun 2024 Collection