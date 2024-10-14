Top News

Nusrath Jahan
Mon Oct 14, 2024 03:43 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 03:53 PM

Sweat or chill? Bangladesh’s fall fashion dilemma solved with panjabis

The fall season in Bangladesh is rather interesting. The weather is either too hot or too cold, struggling to find a comfortable middle ground. With humidity lingering in the air and the occasional sprinkle of rain, we find ourselves questioning the weather forecast almost every day.

As far as men's fashion is concerned, this in-between weather is also the perfect time to try something a little outside the box. Panjabi has long been a staple in Bangladeshi men's fashion, and fall is the perfect season to pull it out of the wardrobe. Light cotton panjabis, in particular, are perfect for the humid, cloudy days of fall. The fabric is breathable, allowing air to flow freely, while still offering enough coverage for the occasional cool breeze.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Whether you are heading to a family gathering, a casual meet-up, or even just running errands, a simple cotton panjabi can be dressed up or down to suit the occasion. While solid colours like deep navy, earthy browns, or crisp whites are always a classic, with a little layering you can add new dimensions to your look.

Speaking of layering, one trend that's making a comeback with a modern twist is the tie-dye vest. Traditionally, vests were worn over panjabis in more formal settings, but the tie-dye version adds a touch of fun and individuality to the outfit.

This combination successfully breaks up the monotony of solid tones, giving the ensemble a youthful and contemporary feel.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

For men looking to go more traditional this fall, the dhoti and shalwar are excellent options. Both offer comfort and style, with the added benefit of being practical for the humid, occasionally rainy weather. The dhoti, with its flowing fabric, makes it ideal for those sticky, humid days when you want to feel light and, well, unrestricted. Paired with a well-fitted panjabi, the dhoti is perfect for festive occasions or cultural celebrations during this season.

The shalwar, on the other hand, is a bit more structured than the dhoti but still offers ample comfort. Whether you are attending a formal event or just spending a day out, the salwar can be styled with minimal effort and maximum comfort.

Not feeling the dhoti? No problem. If you're someone who prefers to keep it casual but still wants to incorporate traditional elements into your fall wardrobe, jeans can be a great alternative. Pairing a cotton panjabi with well-fitted jeans offers a cool blend of modern and traditional styles. The sturdiness of denim adds a rugged touch to the otherwise soft and flowy look that comes with the panjabi, creating a balanced look that's perfect for everyday wear.

This combination is especially practical for fall's unpredictable weather. Jeans provide some warmth and durability against the elements, while the panjabi keeps things comfortable and breathable. It's an easy way to transition from casual summer wear into something more seasonally appropriate without giving up comfort.

So, this fall, ditch the ultra-boring summer ensemble and embrace more traditional outfits. Go for something suited for the season but also deeply rooted in cultural heritage. Whether it's the feel of soft cotton or the vibrancy of a mix-and-match wardrobe to brighten a cloudy day, the perks of panjabi are that they make it easy to look stylish while staying connected to tradition.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

And do not just wear them, style them! Roll up the sleeves, invest in a watch, and switch between loafers and sandals depending on the day.

As the weather continues to hover between warm and cool, these outfits provide the flexibility you need to navigate fall's unpredictable shifts. The layering options, like adding a vest or pairing a panjabi with jeans, allow for creative expression without sacrificing comfort. This season, it's time to embrace the best of both worlds. Let timeless traditional meet style with just enough modern flair to keep things interesting.

 

Model: Nihaf

Wardrobe: Warez

Makeup: Sumon Rahat

