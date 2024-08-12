Sunshine and showers: How to stay stylish without melting or drowning

As the sun shines and the rain pours, let your wardrobe be a reflection of the vibrant and dynamic world around you. With the right choices, you can enjoy the best of both climates — summer and monsoon — while looking effortlessly elegant in your traditional attires.

Choosing comfort while keeping it stylish can be rather tricky on days like these. However, we do have a solid base — the colours. Bright shades, playful prints, and comfortable designs are the key to staying stylish and comfortable. And keeping that in mind, we are ready to style for this season.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Breathable fabric

When it comes to selecting the perfect fabric for your dress in this unpredictable weather, breathability is key. Variations of cotton and linen are your best bets. Cotton, with its soft texture and excellent moisture-absorbing qualities, ensures that you stay cool and comfortable while linen, known for its light and airy feel is perfect for those sweltering days.

Imagine a subtle yellow kurti, paired with a light-printed dupatta fluttering in the summer breeze. This combination not only exudes elegance but also ensures you stay fresh and comfortable throughout the day.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Embracing oversized and loose-fitted cuts

Choosing loose-fitted cuts and designs ensures comfort. It also adds an effortless grace to your attire. Flowy designs from the waist down with their voluminous silhouettes, are perfect for staying chic and comfortable. These designs allow ample air circulation, making them ideal for the summer and monsoon seasons.

Another trendy option is the A-line kameez, which offers a relaxed fit while maintaining a flattering shape. Paired with palazzo pants or wide-legged trousers, this look strikes the perfect balance between comfort and style.

Monochrome magic and contrasts

When it comes to colour choices, there is a vibrant palette to play with. Monochrome outfits featuring shades like orange, pale pink, or lavender — sometimes adorned with delicate embroidery exude an air of understated elegance.

Contrasting colour combinations, on the other hand, bring an element of excitement and vibrancy to your wardrobe. Think of a bright pink kameez paired with black and white trousers — this striking contrast not only catches the eye but also embodies the spirit of summer.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Accessorising the look

Opt for accessories that are both stylish and practical. Lightweight jewellery, such as delicate silver or gold necklaces, earrings, and bangles can add a touch of elegance without feeling heavy. If you prefer a more minimalist approach, consider wearing a single statement piece such as a chunky bracelet or a bold ring to keep the focus on your outfit.

Another understated piece is a scarf. When paired right, a scarf/dupatta can make a world of difference to your outfit. Going back to our monochrome magic, a printed scarf will bring a splash of colours into the whole outfit, making it look livelier.

For those inevitable rainy days, wear a light dupatta. Look for ornas made from materials like chiffon or georgette, which dry quickly and do not weigh you down.

When it comes to footwear, comfort is paramount. Opt for open-toed sandals or juttis that allow your feet to breathe. Embroidered or embellished juttis can add a touch of traditional charm to your outfit while keeping you comfortable. For a more casual look, consider stylish yet comfortable Kolhapuri chappals.

Model: Simmi

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Mua: Sumon Rahat

Wardrobe: Shahrukh Amin