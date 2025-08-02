Jamaat ameer to undergo open heart surgery

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman is set to undergo an open heart surgery at a city hospital today.

He will be taken to the operation theatre at 7:30am at the United Hospital, Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar said at a briefing at the party's central office in the capital's Moghbazar area.

Quoting doctors, the Jamaat secretary general said five blockages -- both major and minor -- have been found in Shafiqur Rahman's arteries. Of them, three are major, with around 86 percent blockage, while the other two have 60 and 67 percent blockage.

These were detected during an angiogram conducted at United Hospital on July 30. The Jamaat ameer underwent medical tests after he collapsed twice on stage while delivering a speech at the party's national rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on July 19.

Golam Parwar also said the party chief's family and the party had suggested he undergo the surgery abroad, but he did not agree. Instead, he expressed confidence in the country's medical professionals.

The party has urged people not to crowd the hospital to ensure proper treatment and has called upon everyone to pray for him.