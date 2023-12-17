Style files: U-shaped haircut for you!

Winter has fallen upon us at long last. Which in Dhaka means a mellow sun, a chill in the air, and merrymaking in the cards. It also means one's hair needs a much-needed refresh. The split ends gained from summer's debauchery must be shorn off to make way for winter's hottest trend — U-shaped hair!

Bouncy, shiny mane full of volume is every girl's dream. Achieving it is a process that can be quite a nightmare unless the one has the right tricks up her sleeve. To begin with the right haircut will always, always make a woman look and feel her best. This U-shaped cut is great in more ways than one.

First and foremost, it frames one's face beautifully, while letting the longer bits bring movement and depth to the hair. As it is cut in a soft, smooth shape it makes the hair look great from both front and back.

Next, it is universally flattering. It is a fact well-known that one's face shape must be complemented with a haircut. The U-shape is versatile as a hairdresser will adapt the length to the shape of her client's face.

An oval-faced woman will have mid-length layers while a long-faced woman will have longer layers accentuating her bone structure with a softness. Moreover, it makes hair appear fuller, thanks to its flattering layers. Instead of having hair in one straight length front layers will bring out the contours of your hair while giving it maximum bounce and movement.

This haircut is like a gift that keeps on giving. Suitable for thick hair as it makes things manageable, it makes thin hair look fuller and gives it more body. As it has face-framing qualities thin hair benefits from it tremendously. Thick hair can appear heavy and unruly but with a U-shape the weight is taken away, giving hair a much-needed lift and boost.

U-shaped hair has amazing dimensions from all angles. Imagine having highlights; the U-shape catches the light in all directions making them shine. Soft and subtle, this cut blends in with hair's natural movement making it appear fuller, luscious, and healthy.

With face-framing layers, get a colour job that will focus on movement. Multidimensional lowlights combined with ombré or balayage will look fantastic with a u-shaped hair making you the hottest trendsetter in town!