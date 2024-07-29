Dignity, self-expression, and fashion

As a child, I always thought there was only one way to dress — a polka-dot print saree, matching sleeveless blouse, bulky glass that takes up most of one's face, a chic bun, and a tiny dot at the centre of the forehead to complete the look.

Once I became an adult myself, the styles changed right before my eyes, and so I never actually dressed like the previous generation. My style changed with the times and the people around me.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Clothes give definition to a person; they accentuate one's personality. For me and most fashionistas I have known in life, fashion is not only about the runways; rather, it's about the city streets and the village markets. So, it is no surprise that the first thing I notice when I visit a new country is how people dress. It helps me form an impression of the place.

Any traveller will notice that people do not simply walk on the streets — they laugh, they hang out in groups, and they roam about. Interestingly, clothes play an essential part in all this — you will see youngsters in short A-line panjabis, women in shirt blouses, check sarees, kurtis, naturally dyed sarees, or just regular plain tees and faded jeans. The looks are not carefully crafted, but they look comfortable in their skin, and that reflects directly on their styling.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

That's Bangladesh! To be more precise, that's Dhaka — a little boho and a little casual, but lots of comfort.

In the same streets, you would meet a flower girl or a lady balancing a basket of fruits on her head. Perhaps both of them will have perfectly oiled hair, a bright smile, tiny golden coloured earpieces, a nose pin, and sometimes a flower tucked into their coiled bun, and multi-coloured glass bangles adorning both hands.

The lady's saree, a cotton print, is finely tucked in to stay intact while she works. The little girl is probably wearing a printed frock; if there is a little boy in the frame, then he is most definitely wearing a floral shirt and colourful shorts. Both ladies look perfect in their attire. Both of them exude a unique sort of 'self-respect' that resembles or defines Dhaka.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

The city we live in defines us. We become a part of it when we start dressing like the others who live in it with us. I take cues from all the people of Dhaka and the city itself.

So, a cute Bohemian look when I am out with my friends or the Bengali belle look, clad in a cotton saree, a touch of fresh flowers — be it wrapped around my wrists or tucked behind my ears — and simple jewellery. The no-fuss look is complete with lots of charisma!