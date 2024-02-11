Celebrating the colours of Falgun

Falgun is the time to feel your best. Everywhere around, flowers are blooming and people are more often than not, in jovial moods. The fashion game is also at its peak because the fashionistas have already stacked away their dull and dreary winter wear and stocking up on strikingly beautiful and equally bold fashion wear.

This is also the season when the ladies of Bangladesh start wearing more traditional clothes like saris and kameezes. There is just something in the air that screams beauty and fashion. To the people who are not a big fan of traditional wear, there are always agreeable alternatives and today we discuss those.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

The main thing that you must remember about spring is that it is the season of colours. The category of clothing does not matter much, but the colours do. It must be addressed and I cannot stress enough, how very important it is to incorporate colours back into our dull and dreary lives.

The soothing pastels, fruity colours, corals, vibrant reds, mystique blues, and ultimately the fiery oranges must be loaded in our closet. There are no hard and fast rules that for a traditional garb. What one can do is also experiment with boho chic items or even go subtle with plain jumpsuits, skirts, or flowy tops paired with jeans.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

There is only one rule at the end of it all, the colours must pop out and must make any other person associating with you feel the depth of the brightness. They must smile and they will, when they see you in a lime green jumpsuit, with beaded hoops as earrings and a tiny rose tucked in the side parting of your tresses.

The idea is to be contagious with the feelings of optimism. And the best part is, there is no necessity to spend expansively on any item. The gist is to be colourful – it is to be bright and beautiful. That's it.

See you next time.