A dive into LUBNAN & Richman’s Eid-Summer Collection 2024

When the temperature peaks, finding ways to remain cool without sacrificing style is more important than ever. Richman and LUBNAN have prepared their men's summer and Eid collections to assist you in following the newest trends of the season!

Lubnan Trade Consortium Ltd.'s LUBNAN and Richman lines give men's apparel a new twist. With its assortment of men's fashion accessories and ethnic designs, LUBNAN is a prominent ethnic lifestyle brand known for showcasing the spirit of fusion. Richman is a mainstay in menswear — fashionably ahead in formal wear and casual attires. And, both brands are going all out for Eid 2024 collections with their amazing menswear.

In anticipation of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, LUBNAN, which features ethnic wear like panjabis, kurtas, sherwanis, and more, is releasing several new designs. The majority of these items are crafted employing a variety of exclusive, high-end and luxury fabrics.

In addition, their panjabi lines have a wide variety of patterns created by skilled artisans using handiwork like karchupi, zardosi, embroidery, and more. When a customer chooses to wear a panjabi from LUBNAN, they can achieve an air of refinement and style.

In terms of colour, they concentrated on patterns associated with festive times that Eid-ul-Azha brings. They also offer panjabis in lighter colours to guarantee that their clients are comfortable in this heat.

Moreover, their panjabi design is appropriate for everyday use, semi-formal occasions, wedding attire and casual wear, and there are two different fittings: regular fit and slim fit.

During this Eid, you may also purchase their lavishly adorned panjabis, which may contain a koti and pyjama. Additionally, they may be assembled into their much-anticipated three-piece set and sherwani-cut panjabi simultaneously.

Richman, on the other hand, is the place to go if you are considering moving away from panjabis and into something a little different this Eid. They have a unique summer Eid collection that includes drop shoulder tee and polo shirts, Cuban shirts, band collar shirts, full and short sleeve shirts made of cotton fabric, and Hawaiian shirts made of viscose in different patterns like slim fit, ultra slim fit and regular fit.

There are numbers of varieties in design and style like printed, check, stripe, and dobby. Their products are designed to be both comfortable and fashionable, and the individual who wears them will have the sensation of being a star.

Richman and LUBNAN have been recognized for celebrating the essence of classic, cool style, featuring preppy with a twist design, having a massive geographical presence in Bangladesh with 84 outlets in 56 districts with a great atmosphere of world-class fashion outlets. The prices are also very reasonable for products and their service ensures an impressive shopping experience.

Moreover, LUBNAN and Richman, are offering online shopping across the country. Customers can enjoy the convenience of shopping from home and having their orders delivered to their doorstep. Both brands are providing free shipping on orders of Tk 2000 or more.

So, what are you waiting for? Indulge in the finest summer collection in town this Eid by exploring Richman and LUBNAN.

Lubnan: www.lubnanbd.com

Richman: www.richmanbd.com