Bangladeshi Aydha Mehnaz helps actress Zendaya break the internet

Hailing from Narayanganj, Aydha Mehnaz initially followed a more traditional academic route – studying biochemistry at North South University. Yet, the pull of her true passion for fashion was irresistible. A simple act of sharing a tutorial on the internet marked the beginning of her departure from the expected life script – setting her on a path that would lead her to some of the most prestigious runways and fashion houses in the world.

Now living in Paris and working as the VIP and Media Relations Lead at the global fashion brand, Mugler based in France, Mehnaz works with some of the biggest acts of pop culture and from Beyoncé, Dua Lipa to BLACKPINK, Kylie Jenner and now recently, the Hollywood A-listers are in her sights.

Recently, Dune actress Zendaya made headlines wearing a Mugler robot suit. With Star Lifestyle, Mehnaz shares the backstory of how this iconic robot suit made it to the premiere of Dune: Part Two (2024) – this 20-minute appearance since then has generated around $13 million in media impact value as reported by WWD-backed research published by Launch metrics.

Dressing Zendaya for the Dune: Part Two premiere must have been an exciting project. Can you share how this collaboration came about and the creative process behind it?

Dressing Zendaya in the iconic robot has been one of the most recent accomplishments for the house. It is not a dress, but a suit that is built in parts (like a car) and an engineering feat, only of its kind created almost 30 years ago by the brand's founder, Thierry Mugler with the help of the artist, Jean-Jacques Urcun. We call it the silver robot and it is from the Mugler archives, fall-winter 'Cirque d'hiver' 1995-1996 couture collection.

This robot suit is one of the most iconic looks from the '90s fashion and Zendaya's stylist Law Roach and our team have been working together for more than a year to be able to make this moment happen.

In terms of creative collaborations – when we work with high-profile talents and stylists – it is more like two creative forces of equal calibre coming together to make something unique and beautiful. With Zendaya it made more sense because she is one of the most beautiful and bold actresses in the world right now similar to Mugler, which has been also one of the most influential global brands. So, this is how the entire process unfolded.

Could you share any behind-the-scenes stories or moments that stood out during the fitting sessions or preparations for the premiere?

We had to do a lot of planning, for example, what she would be wearing underneath, where she would be changing, how she would be moving around wearing the robot suit, etc. It was not just one conversation, but multiple ones, thousands of texts and multiple fittings planned between different countries (as Zendaya travels a lot) to be able to get the moment right.

It is a public appearance amongst thousands of fans, so we had to be careful about all these details before we even got to the carpet. This is the first time the suit has been worn on a red carpet and anyone cannot access it that easily. The robot had fit her on the first try like a glove and it was truly a magical event to witness a fashion history in the making.

Zendaya is known for her bold fashion choices. How did you and the team decide on the final look for the Dune: Part Two premiere, and what key elements did you want to highlight?

Mugler is turning 50 this year and so, and Mugler archives are a big part of the brand's heritage. Who better than the one and only Zendaya to start the year with?

Paris is a global fashion hub. How has living and working in Paris influenced your approach to fashion and your career in celebrity relations?

Paris's stature in the fashion world is unrivalled. The craftsmanship, the brands, and the way the industry approaches fashion here are on a different level – we take everything quite seriously. The execution needs to be perfect. Although I am based in France, my work involves working on projects across multiple cities — London, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Seoul to name a few. My biggest joy is to be able to work with the best creatives in the world to bring their vision to life.