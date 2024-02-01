Health
AFP
Thu Feb 1, 2024 05:05 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 1, 2024 05:11 PM

Health

New cancer cases to soar 77% by 2050: WHO

AFP
Representational photo: Collected

The number of new cancer cases in 2050 will rise to 35 million -- 77 percent higher than the figure in 2022, the World Health Organization's cancer agency warned Thursday.

"The rapidly-growing global cancer burden reflects both population ageing and growth, as well as changes to people's exposure to risk factors," the International Agency for Research on Cancer said, citing tobacco, alcohol, obesity and air pollution as "key factors behind the increasing incidence".

