One dengue patient died while 24 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

With the new death, the total number of deaths this year rose to 37 while with the new dengue cases total number of dengue cases rose to 2,984.

Among the new cases, five were in Barishal division while three in Chattogram division, six in Dhaka division, two in Dhaka North City Corporation and eight in Dhaka South City Corporation areas.