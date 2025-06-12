Dengue cases surge outside Dhaka

288 cases reported nationwide in a day; Experts for urgent action

Over 95 percent of the dengue cases reported in the country yesterday came from districts outside Dhaka and experts are urging immediate action to prevent a more severe outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Over 95 percent of the dengue cases reported in the country yesterday came from districts outside Dhaka and experts are urging immediate action to prevent a more severe outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), of the 288 people hospitalised with dengue yesterday, 276 were from areas outside the capital. This marks the highest daily tally of dengue cases reported so far this year.

The trend follows a broader pattern observed in 2025: of the 5,303 dengue cases recorded to date, 4,012 -- more than 75 percent -- have been reported from outside Dhaka. At least 1,271 cases have been reported within Dhaka city -- 478 in Dhaka North City Corporation and 793 in Dhaka South City Corporation.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Bangladesh is experiencing more dengue cases in 2025 than during the same period last year. As of May 25, 2025, the country had recorded 3,972 cases and 23 deaths, compared to 2,853 cases and 41 deaths by the same date in 2024.

In the last 24 hours, Barishal division (excluding city corporation areas) reported the highest number of cases at 2,275, making it the most affected region. Within Barishal, Barguna has emerged as a hotspot, logging 1,406 cases—the highest of any district.

Other regions also saw a rise in cases: Chattogram reported 836, Dhaka 535, Khulna 165, Mymensingh 96, Rajshahi 87, Rangpur 19, and Sylhet 19. These figures exclude city corporation areas.

Experts attribute the surge in cases outside Dhaka to inadequate mosquito control, low public awareness, and the presence of multiple dengue serotypes.

Entomologist GM Saifur Rahman noted that Barguna's coastal geography contributes to its vulnerability. "In coastal areas, people often store water, which creates ideal breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes," he said.

He also suggested that improved connectivity via the Padma Bridge, linking Barishal with the rest of the country, may have contributed to the spread.

Rahman stressed the importance of strengthening surveillance and eliminating mosquito breeding sites. "Many people still believe dengue is primarily a Dhaka-centric problem, which results in negligence in other regions. This perception must change," he added.

Prof Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist at Jahangirnagar University, identified Barishal, Barguna, Chattogram, and Cox's Bazar as the most affected districts. He pointed to several contributing factors, including poor mosquito control, limited public awareness, and infections from multiple dengue serotypes.

He also noted that while mosquito control in Dhaka has been inadequate, conditions outside the capital are even worse.

"Residents of Dhaka are generally more aware of dengue prevention measures, which partly explains why rural and suburban areas are seeing more cases," he said.

He explained that about 50 percent of Dhaka's population has been exposed to different dengue serotypes since 2000, providing some level of immunity. In contrast, populations outside the capital have had far less exposure, making them more vulnerable. He also cited rapid urbanisation in non-Dhaka areas as a factor, as Aedes mosquitoes thrive in expanding urban and semi-urban environments.

Prof Bashar emphasised the urgent need for comprehensive mosquito control across the country. "The government must ensure equal attention and resources for all districts to effectively control the spread of Aedes mosquitoes," he said.

Meanwhile, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) held an emergency meeting yesterday at Wasa Bhaban, where it decided to double the application of adulticide starting June 14. The meeting, chaired by DSCC Administrator Md Shajahan Miah, also resolved to form zone-based monitoring teams.

An official of Dhaka North City Corporation said regular drives are being conducted within its jurisdiction to destroy dengue larvae.