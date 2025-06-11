Covid-19: DGHS urges all to avoid public gatherings

Voicing concern over the detection of a new sub-variant of Covid-19, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Abu Jafor has urged people to avoid all forms of public gatherings.

The DGHS DG came up with the call while speaking at a press briefing at his office.

He also called on nationals to reintroduce health-conscious practices, including the use of face masks and frequent hand washing.

Speaking on the ongoing vaccination campaign, Dr Jafor said booster doses should be administered again to people over the age of 18, pregnant women, individuals above 60 and those who are immune compromised, depending on the evolving situation.

Those eligible can receive their booster shots by visiting the nearest vaccination centre, he added.

The DG also requested political parties to refrain from organising rallies or public gatherings in the current situation.

Regarding the upcoming Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, he said that a decision would be made in coordination with the education ministry.