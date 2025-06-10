13 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 13 new cases of in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today.

Of the 101 tested, all 13 were detected in Dhaka district, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

Two patients recovered during the same period.

With these new cases, the total number of Covid-19 infections in Bangladesh has reached 2,051,760, while the death toll remains at 29,500 since 2020.

After a prolonged gap, one Covid-19-related death was recorded on Thursday, prompting health authorities to issue guidelines, including the use of masks.

Covid-19 was first detected in Bangladesh on March 8, 2020, with the first fatality reported on March 18, 2020.