World Rabies Day: A call to action

Every year on September 28, the world observes World Rabies Day, a vital occasion aimed at raising awareness about the prevention of rabies and highlighting progress in combating this deadly disease. This date holds particular significance as it marks the anniversary of the death of Louis Pasteur, the pioneering French chemist and microbiologist who developed the first rabies vaccine.

Despite the availability of effective vaccines and treatments, rabies remains a major global health challenge, claiming the lives of tens of thousands each year. Alarmingly, approximately 99% of these cases result from bites by infected dogs. Rabies is a viral zoonotic disease that leads to severe inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. It manifests in two forms: furious rabies, characterised by hyperactivity and hallucinations, and paralytic rabies, which results in paralysis and coma. Once clinical symptoms appear, the disease is nearly always fatal, but it is completely preventable through vaccination and timely medical intervention.

To effectively tackle rabies, comprehensive surveillance systems are crucial. The World Health Organisation (WHO) supports the integration of human and animal rabies surveillance, enabling countries to report data that is essential for tracking progress in rabies control and elimination campaigns. Accurate and integrated data not only helps in understanding the disease's burden and informing policy decisions but also ensures that vaccine and treatment resources are allocated appropriately. Countries are encouraged to nominate national focal points to participate actively in this global initiative, sharing their surveillance data through designated platforms.

The WHO has established two main strategies for rabies prevention: pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). PrEP involves administering several doses of the rabies vaccine to high-risk populations before exposure, while PEP consists of a series of vaccines and, in some cases, rabies immunoglobulin, administered after suspected exposure. The WHO recommends both intradermal and intramuscular administration routes for the vaccines, with new schedules allowing for cost savings and improved accessibility.

While vaccination is a critical measure, it alone cannot eliminate rabies. Addressing the disease at its source—through mass dog vaccination—is the most effective strategy. Vaccinating at least 70% of dogs in areas at risk is proven to significantly reduce human rabies cases. Engaging communities to raise awareness about rabies prevention and ensuring dog vaccination are essential components of this strategy. Public knowledge empowers individuals to seek prompt medical care when needed and to recognise the importance of preventive measures in animals.

To combat rabies effectively, collaboration between the human and veterinary health sectors is essential. The One Health approach emphasises the interconnectedness of human and animal health, facilitating a coordinated response that enhances rabies surveillance and control. National and regional elimination plans bolster preparedness and mobilise resources, ultimately benefiting community health and well-being.

In 2015, a global commitment was made to achieve zero human dog-mediated rabies deaths by 2030. For the first time, four major organisations—WHO, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), and the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC)—have united in a collaborative effort known as United Against Rabies. This initiative seeks to empower countries to take action, build institutional capacity, and ultimately eliminate human deaths caused by rabies.

World Rabies Day serves as a reminder that rabies is not just a health issue but a preventable tragedy. Through concerted efforts in education, vaccination, and collaboration, we can end the burden of rabies and protect lives. Together, we can achieve a world free from rabies, ensuring that no one suffers from this entirely preventable disease.

Source: World Health Organisation