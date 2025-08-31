World Heart Federation marks 25 years of World Heart Day with global drive against cardiovascular disease

The World Heart Federation (WHF) has launched Don't Miss a Beat, a global campaign marking the 25th anniversary of World Heart Day. The initiative highlights the growing toll of cardiovascular disease (CVD), which causes 20.5 million deaths annually, more than one-third of global mortality.

Through partnerships with sports organisations, universities, hospitals, and companies, WHF is urging people to take part in the Keep the Beat challenge: at least 25 minutes of exercise for 25 days in September. The campaign underscores World Health Organisation recommendations of 150 minutes of moderate activity weekly to prevent heart disease and stroke.

Finn-Jarle Rode, CEO of WHF, stressed that low- and middle-income countries face the greatest burden, calling on governments to introduce National CVD Plans and expand access to treatment, particularly for hypertension.

Alongside awareness activities, WHF has launched a petition on Change.org to push world leaders to commit to reaching 500 million more people with hypertension care by 2030, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The campaign is supported by WHF's 250 members and global partners, including Decathlon, Technogym, Amgen, Servier, Novo Nordisk, Bayer, Arawana, and Standard Foods. The official mascot, Cardi V, will promote heart-healthy habits and call for greater screening and treatment access worldwide.