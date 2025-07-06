Staying well through the seasons: Everyday habits for a changing weather

From childhood, we have grown up reading a familiar line in our textbooks and newspapers: "Bangladesh is a land of six seasons." These seasonal shifts bring an ever-changing canvas of beauty, colour, and emotion. Yet, while nature transforms gracefully, our bodies often struggle to keep up. Sudden temperature swings — a hot morning, a rainy afternoon, and a cool evening — can leave our health in a state of confusion.

Is this climate confusion making us sick?

Yes — frequent seasonal transitions often result in fevers, colds, headaches, and skin issues. When these occur regularly, they can lead to physical discomfort and even mental fatigue. Unfortunately, many turn to over-the-counter medication without proper knowledge, sometimes doing more harm than good.

But there is good news: a few intentional lifestyle changes can help our bodies adapt and thrive in every season. Here is how.

Season-proof your habits

1. Move your body regularly. Whether it is daily chores, structured workouts, or sports, physical activity boosts both immunity and mental health. Adding mindfulness practices like meditation can also help maintain emotional balance in stressful seasonal transitions.

2. Practise hygiene everywhere. Wash hands frequently. Carry a face mask and hand sanitiser when outdoors, especially during dry or dusty weather, to protect against airborne bacteria and viruses.

3. Prioritise sound sleep. In an era of screen addiction, late-night scrolling has become a norm — but it is harming our health. Adults should aim for 7–8 hours of uninterrupted, quality sleep. Avoid using electronic devices at least two hours before bedtime, and stay away from sleep medication unless medically prescribed.

4. Take care of your skin and hair. Seasonal changes often leave the skin dry and the hair brittle. Use natural moisturisers and oils — for example, homemade amla (Indian gooseberry) oil — to nourish your skin and scalp.

5. Be mindful when bathing. Avoid showering right after heavy sweating. Allow your body to cool down before bathing to prevent sudden temperature shocks.

Eat with the seasons

A well-balanced diet is your body's best defence mechanism. And nature helps — by offering seasonal foods packed with the nutrients your body needs most during that time.

1. Choose seasonal fruits. Produce harvested in-season contains more vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. In summer, for example, fruits like mangoes, black plums (jam), jackfruits, and lychees are rich in nutrients and hydration.

2. Boost your vitamin C. This essential vitamin helps strengthen immunity and reduce stress. Include lemons, amla, guava, and oranges in your daily meals.

3. Stay hydrated — always carry a reusable water bottle when you are out, and sip water frequently. During very hot days, oral saline can help maintain electrolyte balance.

4. Prioritise vegetables. Your plate should include a mix of fish, meat, and seasonal vegetables. Polyphenol-rich vegetables like eggplants and spinach are particularly beneficial for improving immune function.

5. Rethink your desserts. Swap sugar-laden sweets for probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt or homemade pickles. These support gut health, which is closely linked to immunity and mood.

Taking care of our health is not just about avoiding illness — it is about building resilience. Just as nature changes, we too must adapt. By maintaining hygiene, eating wisely, and following a routine, we can stay strong in body and mind — no matter what the weather brings.

Let the seasons change. But let your wellness be a constant.

Raisa Mehzabeen is the founder & CEO of Nutrition For Change. E-mail: [email protected]