Selfitis, coined to encapsulate the phenomenon of excessive self-photography for social media, reveals a growing societal trend. Photoholics, or camera enthusiasts, flood platforms like social media with myriad self-portraits, driven by a desire to showcase personal perspectives and cultivate a favourable image. However, beyond mere self-obsession, selfies serve as tools for identity expression and interpersonal connection.

When considered in the larger context of identity expression and communication, the effects of selfies transcend simple self-obsession. Selfies provide a platform for people to express themselves, stay in touch with others, and either build closeness or simply maintain relationships.

Research highlights a darker aspect of 'selfitis', a psychological complex linked to excessive selfie-taking with detrimental effects on mental well-being. Originally conceived as satire, selfitis is now recognised as a genuine concern, prompting the development of diagnostic tools like the Selfitis Behaviour Scale.

Selfie addiction, according to some social scientists, stems from a need to compensate for low self-esteem and fill an intimacy void, leading to adverse mental health outcomes. Social media addiction, particularly prevalent among students, contributes to anxiety, depression, isolation, decreased physical activity, and academic underperformance.

Evidence suggests a correlation between social media use, negative mental health outcomes, and diminished self-esteem. While these platforms offer connectivity, overindulgence can foster unhappiness and isolation. In essence, the attraction of selfies extends beyond narcissism; they serve as a means of self-expression and social connection. Yet, excessive indulgence poses significant risks to mental well-being, emphasising the need for moderation and awareness in navigating the digital landscape.

