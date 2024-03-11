Prof Deen Md Nurul Haque appointed BSMMU VC

Renowned ophthalmologist Prof Deen Md Nurul Haque has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

Prof Nurul is set to take charge from March 29, according to a notification issued today signed by Mohammad Kamal Hossain, deputy secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The circular said, with the approval of the president and chancellor and according to section 12 of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Act, 1998, Prof Deen Md Nurul Haque has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of BSMMU. He will serve as the VC for the next four years.

Nurul is the former director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

He also served as the director of the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital.