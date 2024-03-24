Gender inequalities at the root of global crisis in health and care work

A recent report from the World Health Organisation (WHO) titled "Fair share for health and care: gender and the undervaluation of health and care work" sheds light on how gender disparities in health and care roles adversely affect women, health systems, and overall health outcomes. The report emphasises the consequences of underinvestment in health systems, leading to a cycle of unpaid health and care work. This perpetuates women's reduced participation in paid labour markets, hindering their economic empowerment and impeding gender equality.

Statistics reveal that women make up 67% of the global paid health and care workforce and also perform an estimated 76% of unpaid care activities. However, these roles, predominantly held by women, are undervalued, resulting in lower pay and substandard working conditions. The document underscores the prevalence of low wages and demanding working environments in the health and care sector, particularly impacting feminised occupations. This devaluation of caregiving adversely affects wages, working conditions, productivity, and the economic standing of the sector.

Chronic underinvestment in health and care over decades has led to a global crisis of care, exacerbated by a lack of progress towards universal health coverage. With billions lacking full access to essential health services, women may bear an even heavier burden of unpaid care work. To address these issues, the report recommends policy actions to better value health and care work. This includes improving working conditions, ensuring equal pay for equal work, closing the gender gap in caregiving, and investing in robust public health systems. Ultimately, investing in health and care systems not only advances universal health coverage but also redistributes unpaid care work.

Empowering women through paid employment in the health and care sectors improves economic outcomes and enhances health outcomes overall. Therefore, it is crucial for health systems to recognise, value, and invest in all forms of health and care work.

