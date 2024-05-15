Expecting mother dies at hospital

Family alleges 'negligence'

An expecting mother died due to alleged negligence by doctors at a hospital in Parbatipur, Dinajpur, yesterday.

Mollika Akter Mim, 21, wife of Md Sumon, was from Mostafapur Bazar in Parbatipur.

Her mother, Hosne Ara Begum, said Mim was taken to Lamb Hospital at Rajabasar village after experiencing labour pains yesterday morning.

"However, the doctors left her without treatment for a long time, leading to her death," she claimed.

Denying the allegation, Saiman Joydhar, public relations officer at Lamb Hospital, said she was brought in a "critical condition".

He said the doctors promptly attended to the patient upon her arrival.

The doctors resorted to a cesarean section when the patient lost consciousness, said the PRO.

The child is currently admitted to the hospital.

Chitta Ranjan, officer-in-charge of Parbatipur Police Station, said they are yet to receive any complaint regarding the incident.