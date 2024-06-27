Antivenoms of Russell’s viper available at hospitals: Samanta

The claim that Russell’s vipers are aggressive and chase people to bite them is not supported by research. PHOTO: Collected

Russell's viper bite is treatable and most patients can recover using existing antivenom available at every upazila-level hospitals, said physicians at a programme today.

Delayed admission after snakebite and developing acute kidney injury are the two main reasons behind deaths caused by Russell's viper, they said.

The remarks were made at a seminar at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention Hall in the capital. Titled, "Russell's Viper: Fear vs Fact", the event was organised by the Bangladesh Society of Medicine.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said antivenom is available in the country. "We can save patients if they are taken to hospitals as soon as possible."

Prof Md Titu Miah, president of BSM and director general of Directorate General of Medical Education, said snakebite patients usually die due to delay in taking treatment from hospital or due to wrong treatment.

Presenting Rajshahi Medical College Hospital's data from 2013-2024 on Russell's viper, Associate Professor Abu Shahin Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman said a total of 235 patients were treated during this time. Of them. 53 percent are from Chapainawabganj.

Md Abu Reza, professor of department of genetic engineering and biotechnology at Rajshahi University, Rokeya Sultana, state minister for health; Prof Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general (admin) of DGHS, and Prof Deen Md Nurul Haque, vice chancellor of BSMMU, also spoke.