Don’t panic refrain from killing Russell’s Viper

Environment, health ministries urge people

Amid growing concerns over the recent sightings of Russell's Viper (Chandrabora) in various parts of the country, the environment and health ministries have urged people to remain calm and refrain from killing snakes.

The environment ministry have also issued a set of guidelines in this regard.

Stay Calm and Informed

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen yesterday urged all not to panic over the presence of Russell's Viper snakes. At a virtual meeting with health officials, he said timely intervention can fully and quickly cure snakebite victims. He also instructed public hospitals to maintain an adequate stock of anti-venom.

"The most important task is to take snakebite victims to a doctor at the quickest possible time... timely medical intervention can fully cure snakebite victims through proper treatment, said the minister.

Ecological Importance

The environment ministry advised the public to avoid destroying the habitats of Russell's Viper. According to the ministry, natural predators like mongoose, monitor lizard, forest cat, eagle and crane help control the viper population. The killing of these predators has contributed to an increase in viper numbers.

Russell's Viper is protected under the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, 2012, as it plays a crucial role in controlling rodent population and its venom is used to produce life-saving medicines. Killing these snakes is a punishable offense.

Habitat and Behaviour

Russell's Viper typically inhabits lowland grasslands, thickets, open forests, and agricultural areas, generally avoiding human settlements.

Their earth-coloured bodies make them difficult to spot, increasing the risk of accidental encounters.

These snakes are good swimmers and can spread to different regions through river currents and floods. The public is advised to be cautious, especially in flood-prone areas.

Misinformation and Misidentification

In several districts, fear of Russell's Viper has led to the mistaken killing of other snakes. In Chattogram, locals killed a five-foot-long Burmese python, mistaking it for a viper.

Mahmud Hossain, an officer at Chunati Wildlife Sanctuary, attributed the incident to misinformation on social media.

"There is a lot of misinformation circulating on social media on Russel's Viper, which led people killing the python. Even though no such snakes [viper] are in the area, people are panicked and getting misled by Facebook posts," he added.

Shahriar Caesar Rahman, CEO of Creative Conservation Alliance, emphasised the need for proper research to confirm any increase in viper numbers. "Killing a snake is not a solution, we need to focus more on medical treatment," he added.