Milk, eggs and meat to be sold at lower prices at 30 points in capital

Price of essentials
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Mar 10, 2024 04:36 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 10, 2024 05:22 PM

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock will set up 30 points in the capital to sell milk, eggs, meat, and fish at affordable prices throughout the month of Ramadan.

Liquid milk will be sold at Tk 80 per litre, beef at Tk 600 per kg, mutton at Tk 900 per kg, dressed broiler at Tk 250 per kg, and eggs at Tk 9.17 per piece.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman said this at the conference room of the Department of Livestock Services today.

The minister said the sales will be conducted from 25 places in the capital from the first to the 28th Ramadan. Besides, the products will be sold at five more points at several permanent markets in the city.

The 25 sale centres are: Natun Bazar (Badda), Korail slum (Banani), Khamarbari (Farmgate), Azimpur Matrisadan (Azimpur), Gabtoli, Diabari (Uttara), Japan Garden City (Mohammadpur), Shatfoot Road (Mirpur), Khilgaon (south of the rail crossing), beside the Secretariat (Abdul Gani Road), Segun Bagicha (kitchen market), Arambagh (Motijheel), Rampura, Kalshi (Mirpur), Jatrabari (at the mouth of Maniknagar Goli), Bosila (Mohammadpur), Hazaribagh (Shikshan), Lukas (Nakhalpara), Arambagh (Motijheel), Kamrangirchar, Mirpur 10, Kalyanpur (Jhilpara), Tejgaon, Old Dhaka (Bangabazar), and Kakrail.

The five other selling points at permanent markets are Mirpur Shah Ali Bazar, Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Natun Bazar (100 feet), Kamala Bazar, and Kazi Alauddin Road (Anandbazar).

Well-equipped pickup cool vans will be used to sell the products. The cooling vans will reach each sale centre by 9:00am with the products and sales will start at 10:00am, the minister said.

Additionally, the Department of Fisheries has taken initiatives to sell fish at four designated spots in Dhaka North City Corporation and four designated spots in Dhaka South City Corporation.

The spots are Bangabandhu Square at Farmgate's Khamarbari, Mirpur-1 (Eidgah Ground); Segun Bagicha Bazar; and Merul Badda Bazar under Dhaka North City Corporation; and Mughdapara (Madinabagh Bazar); Jatrabari (Dayal Bharosa Market); Motijheel (Southeast Corner of Bangladesh Bank) and Palashi intersection under Dhaka South City Corporation.

The fish sale will continue from 10:00am to 3:00pm every day, starting from March 11, and will continue for 15 days, the minister said.

