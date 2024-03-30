Meat prices up in city markets

The prices of meat, including beef and broiler chicken, and potatoes have increased in the capital's kitchen markets over the last week and a half.

Visiting various markets in the capital yesterday, The Daily Star found broiler chicken being sold at Tk 210-220 per kg, up from Tk 200-210 per kg around 10 days ago.

At the same time, the prices of all other types of chicken have also increased in the markets.

Sonali chicken was being sold at Tk 310-330 per kg, up from Tk 300-310 a week ago, and deshi chicken was being sold at Tk 600-650, up from Tk 580-600.

A week ago, beef was sold at Tk 750 per kg, but it was being sold at Tk 780 yesterday.

Md Bashir Miah, a beef seller at West Shewrapara Kitchen Market, said cow prices have increased by 10 percent.

"Those who sell beef at Tk 750 per kg are doing so by increasing the weight of the beef by soaking it in water," he said, adding that he sells genuine beef, for which he cannot sell below Tk 780.

Besides, the prices of potatoes have increased slightly.

Potatoes were being sold at Tk 45 per kg yesterday, up from Tk 40 just three days ago.

Besides, the prices of bananas have also increased by Tk 10-20 per dozen.

On March 15, the government fixed the prices of 29 commodities including broiler chicken, beef, mutton, and potatoes at all levels -- from producer to consumer -- but traders are still selling those at higher rates than fixed.

On September 14 last year, the government also fixed the prices of eggs, onions, and potatoes, but even raids by different government agencies failed to enforce the price caps.

People from limited- and low-income families who are struggling to make ends meet due to the runaway prices of essentials expressed dismay over the government's failures to enforce the price caps.

Azhar Mahmud, a staff at a cloth-selling shop at Bashundhara Shopping Complex, who came to Karwan Bazar to buy daily essentials, said, "I came to buy broiler chicken, which is the only meat I can afford. The government fixed the price at Tk 175 per kg, but I could not buy it below Tk 230 per kg at any of the shops here."

He asked why the government fixes the prices of the commodities if it cannot enforce it.

Rashid Milan, an official of an insurance company, said the prices of vegetables are slightly lower compared to last week.

"But there is no relief in the markets as the prices of red lentils, eggs, and meat do not come down," he said.