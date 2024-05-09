Chicken price soars by up to Tk 50 a kg in a month

The price of chicken, a staple source of animal protein for many, has increased by Tk 40-50 per kg in a month, causing frustration to low-income families.

Traders have attributed the price hike to an unexpected number of chicken deaths during recent heatwaves across the country.

Visiting kitchen markets in Mirpur-11, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Ibrahimpur, Kochukhet, and Karwan Bazar, The Daily Star found that all types of chicken were selling at significantly higher prices in comparison to this time last month.

Milon Mia, a private-sector employee, said, "I typically buy 10 sonali chickens per month for my six-member family. But due to the price hike, I could only afford to buy five hybrid sonali chickens five this month at Tk 380 per kg."

"I practically went to every shop looking for a cheaper price, but with no avail," Milon added while strolling through Karwan Bazar.

At Ibrahimpur Bazar, Moyna Begum said she had to buy a smaller chicken than she usually did because of the price, despite having guests at home.

"A chicken that weighed less than a kilogramme cost me Tk 350."

Jashim Uddin, a poultry salesman at Karwan Bazar, said that his daily sales have nearly halved, explaining that his sales to regular customers dropped from 100 to 50 chickens, while the demand from restaurants dropped from 150 to 100 chickens.

He said he sold two types of chicken: sonali chicken for Tk 400-420 per kg and hybrid sonali chicken for Tk 380-390 per kg.

Before Eid-ul-Fitr, he sold these chickens for Tk 50-60 less per kilogramme.

Babul Mia, the proprietor of Noakhali Poultry, spoke of a significant drop in chicken supply. "Whatever we receive, comes at high prices."

Speaking on this issue, Sumon Hawlader, President of the Bangladesh Poultry Association (Prantik), explained that many poultry farms across the country have witnessed chick mortality rates of 5-30% during this year's severe heatwaves, causing a decline in the chicken supply in the market.

"Poultry farmers have raised chicken prices at the source to recoup their losses, but it will take time for them to recover fully," Sumon added.