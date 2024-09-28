Prices of egg, veggies go up

Chicken also gets pricier

The prices of vegetables, chicken, and eggs have risen again in the capital's kitchen market after remaining almost stable for about a month.

Vegetable prices have increased by Tk 10 to Tk 20 per kg, while broiler chicken became dearer by Tk 10 per kg, and Sonali chicken by Tk 10-20 per kg. The price of a dozen brown eggs has soared by Tk 5-10.

The Daily Star revealed the price hike yesterday after visiting the kitchen markets in Karwan Bazar, Kochukhet, Ibrahimpur, Shewrapara, Kazipara, and Mirpur-11.

Vegetable traders attributed the price increase to incessant rain and a shortage of supply.

Pointed gourd was being sold for Tk 50-60 per kg yesterday, up from Tk 40-50 last week. Yardlong beans were selling for Tk 80-100 per kg against the last week's price of Tk 70-80.

The price of round aubergine has gone up to Tk 80-120 per kg from Tk 60-100 a week ago.

Bitter gourd was available for Tk 80-100 per kg, up from last week's price of Tk 80-90, and cucumbers were selling for Tk 70-80 per kg against the last week's price of Tk 50-60.

Okra was being sold for Tk 60 per kg, an increase by Tk 10.

Mosharraf Hossain, who has been engaged in vegetable trade at Karwan Bazar for 50 years, said the prices had been almost stable for about a month.

"But the prices have gone up again following incessant rain over the last couple of days. Harvesting of vegetables has been disrupted, leading to a shortage in supplies," he said.

However, the prices of onions and potatoes remain unchanged.

Broiler chicken was sold for Tk 180-200 per kg yesterday, up from Tk 180-190 last week, while Sonali chicken was priced at Tk 250-280 per kg, up from Tk 240-260 per kg.

A dozen brown eggs were sold for Tk 155-165, up from Tk 150-160.

Abdul Hamid, a government employee who went to Karwan Bazar from Mohakhali, said whenever commodity prices increased in the past, they never fell again.

"I hope this doesn't happen again this time."

He said the biggest challenge for the interim government is to keep the prices of essentials at tolerable level.

"The government must do whatever is necessary to keep the prices within the reach of the ordinary people."