Eggs now Tk 20 costlier per dozen at Karwan Bazar

The price of eggs went up by Tk 20-25 per dozen in the Kawran Bazar retail market.

Currently, the retail price of red eggs is Tk 140–150 per dozen, whereas just seven days ago, it was Tk 120-125, said customers and retailers at the market.

On the other hand, white eggs cost Tk 110-120 per dozen seven days ago, which was Tk 135-140 seven days back, they said.

That means, prices of both red and white eggs increased by Tk 20-25 per dozen in the last seven days.

"During the heatwave in Dhaka, the demand for eggs was very low. But customers' demand for eggs has increased as the heatwave reduced," said Abdus Sattar, the owner of an egg retail shop in Karwan Bazar.

"Due to the rain, the demand for eggs is higher, but supply is very poor. That's why the price of eggs is higher," he said.

"Rains affect the entire supply chain," he added.

According to the retailers in the capital, some traders are taking advantage of this situation by holding back their stocks to create an artificial crisis and hike prices, saidthe retailers.

However, the retailers said a large number of chickens died at farms from the severe heatwave.

"The weather was quite hot around a week ago, and many layer poultry died and laid fewer eggs because they couldn't eat properly," they said.

Abdus Sobhan, a customer, said, "Last night, when I went to Karwan Bazar to buy eggs, I was forced to buy them at higher prices.

"Seriously? Eggs are almost a luxury item these days. I don't know what government agencies are doing to keep the prices under control," said Alauddin Hossain, a private job holder in the Karwan Bazar area.

"I understand there have been supply chain issues, but these egg prices are scrambling my grocery budget," said Jalal Uddin, a shop owner in the capital's Tejgaon area.