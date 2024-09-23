Govt forms 10 teams to boost dengue eradication efforts

In response to the ongoing dengue outbreak, the government has formed 10 teams to ensure implementation, coordination, and supervision of mosquito eradication efforts across the country.

The decision was made this morning during an emergency meeting chaired by Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, secretary of the Local Government Division (LGD).

Of the newly-formed teams, four will focus on Dhaka South City Corporation, while three will operate in Dhaka North City Corporation. Separate teams have also been assigned to Narayanganj, Gazipur, and Chittagong city corporations, with additional teams covering other major cities.

In addition to the city-focused efforts, specialised teams have been formed to address vulnerable municipalities, including Savar, Dohar, Tarabo, and Rupganj, among others.

To streamline efforts, a seven-member committee has also been established to collect information and oversee dengue prevention activities. The committee will be led by additional secretaries and joint secretary-level officers from the LGD.

These officials are tasked with visiting at least three dengue-affected areas daily. In close collaboration with city corporation and municipal chief executive officers, they will onmitor and supervise the ongoing mosquito eradication campaigns to curb the spread of dengue.