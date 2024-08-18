Dengue in 2024: August deadliest month so far

At least 18 dead; experts urge immediate action

At least 18 dengue patients have died in the first 17 days of August, the highest monthly death toll in 2024 so far.

Meanwhile, 2,897 people have been admitted to hospitals during the same time, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Last year, Bangladesh recorded its highest-ever dengue toll since the first outbreak in 2000, with 1,709 deaths and 3,21,179 cases.

Experts warn that the number of cases could rise further in September if immediate action is not taken.

Prof Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist at Jahangirnagar University, said inadequate response from local government bodies, and absence of any anti-mosquito drives during the recent political upheaval has contributed to the deteriorating dengue situation.

"Anti-mosquito drives across the country are not being conducted properly. Even in Dhaka, the efforts are insufficient," he said.

He urged for comprehensive measures to control the spread of the dengue virus nationwide.

Dr HM Nazmul Ahsan, associate professor at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, said the number of patients with dengue shock syndromes has increased recently.

He urged everyone to remain wary of dengue warning signs, as early intervention can reduce fatalities.

The World Health Organization introduced the term "expanded dengue syndrome" in 2012 to describe patients exhibiting atypical symptoms in vital organ systems, such as the cardiovascular, neurological, renal, gastrointestinal, and hematological systems. Dr Nazmul pointed out that a large number of patients last year were admitted with dengue shock, a critical stage of the disease.

"Many people do not realise they have symptoms and delay seeking medical attention, increasing their risk of developing shock syndrome," he said.

Shock syndrome in dengue patients can be categorised into two types: compensated shock and decompensated shock.

In compensated shock, blood pressure may appear low or normal, with a narrow pulse pressure of 20 or less.

Decompensated shock, however, is more severe, with disorientation, cold clammy skin, unrecordable blood pressure and pulse, and an inability to urinate.

"Many patients die within minutes if they experience such shocks," Dr Nazmul warned.

He said the death rate is higher among high-risk groups, including obese and elderly individuals, pregnant women, infants, and those with comorbidities.

Dr Nazmul also said severe stomach aches, breathing difficulties, severe weakness, bleeding from gums or nose, and vomiting are symptoms that require immediate hospitalisation.

"Failure to hospitalise patients showing warning signs can lead to shock syndrome," he added.

While recovery from compensated shock is possible with timely intervention, the prognosis for those with decompensated shock is grim, with a survival chance of only 50 percent, he added.