Dengue claims 6 lives in a day

At least six dengue patients died in the latest 24-hour count published by the government yesterday, marking the highest number of single-day deaths from the mosquito-borne disease this year.

In the same period, 865 new patients were hospitalised, signalling an alarming rise in dengue cases across the country.

Of the six deaths, three were reported from the Dhaka North City Corporation and three from the Dhaka South City Corporation areas, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest figures, the total number of dengue-related deaths so far this year has climbed to 119, while the number of confirmed cases now stands at 21,079. Of these, 11,612 cases were reported from areas outside the capital.

As many as 2,460 dengue patients were receiving treatment in hospitals across the country when the latest data was gathered by the DGHS yesterday. They included 1,018 in hospitals outside the capital.

So far this year, 18,500 dengue patients have been discharged from hospitals, including 10,557 outside Dhaka.