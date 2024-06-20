Eid vacation puts Dhaka at dengue risk

Many under-construction buildings, offices, educational institutes turn into breeding sources of Aedes mosquitoes

Water accumulating on the roof of an under-construction building on Indira Road. Photo: Star

While Dhaka has worn a deserted look, giving some respite to the dwellers from traffic jams and usual hassles, the six-day holiday for Eid-ul-Azha has increased the risk of spreading dengue in the city.

During this time, many under-construction buildings, empty houses, offices, and educational institutes in the capital have turned into breeding sources of Aedes mosquitoes, causing the mosquito-borne disease to spread.

Experts asked city dwellers as well as city corporations to take effective measures, as intermittent rains during this time may exaggerate the situation.

Many under-construction buildings became breeding grounds because the owners or developers preserved water on the newly constructed roof to strengthen it.

A recent pre-monsoon survey by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), conducted from April 17 to April 26, found a high density of Aedes mosquito larvae in 29 wards of Dhaka South City Corporation and 12 wards of Dhaka North City Corporation.

Among the Aedes larvae-positive houses, 42.33 percent are high-rise buildings, 21.6 percent are individual houses, 21.6 percent are under-construction buildings, 12.74 percent are semi-concrete houses, and 1.73 percent are open spaces.

Among Aedes breeding sources, 18 percent were found in plastic drums, 15 percent in floors with retained water, and 14 percent in plastic buckets.

Meanwhile, according to DGHS data, at least 40 people died of dengue, while 3,218 were hospitalised across the country till yesterday morning.

"The chances of increasing new breeding sources are heavy as the holidays span around a week, which is a suitable time to create a new generation of Aedes mosquitoes," said Entomologist GM Saifur Rahman.

He said if there were monitoring cells to look after this, then the risk would be less. "But unfortunately, there is no such monitoring," he added.

Everyone who will return after vacation needs to carefully destroy all breeding sources and containers carrying stagnant water, Saifur also said, suggesting they use mosquito repellent to kill adult mosquitoes after getting into the house.

Similarly, educational institutions and offices must also take necessary initiatives to kill adult mosquitoes before starting activities, he said.

The city corporations can play a vital role here and spray mosquito repellent at educational institutes before classes start following a long vacation, Saifur said.

"Creating more awareness in this regard is very necessary, as dengue is a sustainable problem in Bangladesh," he added.

Saifur warned that the number of infections may increase after the vacation, and said city corporations will have to intensify their mosquito control activities.

Entomologist Kabiru Bashar said Aedes mosquitoes will breed at construction sites and under-construction buildings as construction activities are stopped for some time, so the buildings adjoining those sites and buildings are at very high risk and will have to be careful.

Residents of under-construction sites or buildings will have to take the initiative to destroy the breeding sources, he said, adding that kerosene or bleaching powder should be applied to stagnant water to kill Aedes larvae.