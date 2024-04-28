School which has no fans, windows

Students suffer as Patuakhali’s Pangangashia Secondary Girls School resumes classes in a building which ‘may crumble any day’

Imagine attending classes without any electric fan in this sweltering heat in a school building which students and teachers fear may crumble any day.

As all educational institutions including schools opened today after an Eid holiday extended by heatwaves, students at Pangangashia Secondary Girls' School in Patuakhali's Dumki Upazila said they are more worried than excited to return to classes.

"There is no electric fan in the classrooms. It's a torture to attend classes in this extreme heat," said Marzia Akhtar, a 9th grader at the school.

During a visit by this correspondent to the school, all students were seen struggling to cope with the heat.

None of the three rooms of the school have electric fans, admitted Maulana Abu Yusuf, a senior teacher of the school.

But the reason he gave for not installing fans is hard to comprehend.

"Our classrooms' windows have no grills. So, fans are not installed there due to the fear of theft," he added.

Besides, the plaster of the roof and walls of the dilapidated building is falling off. Students said in the monsoon season the roof also leaks.

"We always worry about plaster falling on our heads from the ceiling. Who can concentrate on studies in such a situation?" asked Amena, a 10th grader.

Jalal Hossain, a senior teacher at the school, said the building is in a very bad shape.

"If the building is not repaired quickly, a major accident is only a matter of time," he added.

Abul Kalam Azad, head teacher of the school, said the building has become risky due to lack of maintenance.

"It has not been repaired since its construction in 1995. I have applied to the concerned authorities several times but to no avail," he added.

With the help of some educationists in the area, Pangasiya Secondary Girls' School was established in 1985 to promote women's education. Initially, it started its activities in a tin-shed building. In 1995, with government assistance, a one-story building was built.

Moshfiqur Rahman, executive engineer of the Directorate of Education and Engineering, said, he is aware of the poor condition of the building.

He said necessary actions would be taken after a field visit.