Sat Mar 16, 2024 09:37 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 09:39 AM

Scattered rain with gusty winds in Dhaka, 3 other divisions: Met office

Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 09:39 AM

Scattered rain or thunder showers with temporary gusty winds were forecasted in the country, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department weather bulletin today.

The areas likely to be affected include one or two places in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Dhaka divisions, as well as Cumilla and Noakhali. Elsewhere, the weather is expected to remain mostly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly across the country, for both daytime highs and nighttime lows, it said.

