Cyclones fewer but fiercer since the 90s

Rise in sea surface temperatures over decades to blame

Though the number of cyclones in general has come down in Bangladesh over the years, the intensity of the cyclones has increased, meaning the number of super cyclones has gone up, posing a greater threat to people in coastal areas, a recent study found.

In the 1960s, the number of cyclones hitting the Bangladesh coast was 24, which came down to only 13 in the 2020s.

However, the number of super cyclonic storms, packing winds over 222kmph, has increased by 4.5 percent between 1990 and 2020, meaning there were at least three super cyclones during this time period.

The number of super cyclones between 1960 and 1989 was zero.

"We had a general conception that the number of cyclones has been increasing in the Bay due to climate change. But it is the harshness or intensity of the cyclones that is increasing, not the numbers," said BUET Professor Rezaur Rahman after reviewing the study titled "Projection of Sea Level Rise and Development of Digital Elevation Models in Support of SLR Decision Making".

Analysing the data on cyclones that made landfall on the Bangladesh coast from 1960 to 2020, meteorologists found that 24 cyclones hit the country in the 60s, while only 16 hit the country in the next decade. There were nine cyclones in the 80s and 90s each, 10 in the 2000s, and 13 in the 2010s. This clearly indicates that the number of cyclones in general has decreased in recent years.

During the analysis, a weather event was considered a cyclone only if the wind speed was greater than or equal to 63kmph (34 knots).

From 1990 to 2020, there were three super cyclones -- the devastating cyclone in April 1991, Sidr in 2007 and Amphan in 2020 -- all of which had wind speed over 222kmph.

From around 80 tropical cyclones that form across the world's waters, 5.5 percent occur in the Bay of Bengal.

Bangladesh is particularly vulnerable to tropical cyclones, which come from the Bay, usually from late April to early November.

Around 17 percent of the 508 cyclones that formed in the Bay over the last century have made their landfalls in Bangladesh.

The formation of cyclones largely depends on sea surface temperatures reaching 26-27 degrees Celsius.

From 1951 to 1987, the temperature had been on a constant rise, resulting in the increase of cyclone intensity, the study said.

The devastating impacts of cyclones are measured not only by the storm's severity but also from the extent of loss and damage to human life and property.

The 1970 and 1991 cyclones caused high waves leading to the flooding of the country's coastal regions and causing the deaths of over 500,000 and 138,000 people respectively.

Sidr hit Bangladesh in 2007 with heavy rains, strong winds and storm surge, resulting in the death of around 3,000 people and damage to property worth around $450 million, according to reports.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Professor Emeritus Ainun Nishat of BRAC university and a leading climate expert, said though the number of cyclones has been decreasing, the sea surface temperature is on the rise and so, many cyclone-like weather events are taking place in the Bay.

"While we can't avoid cyclones, we can take precautionary measures by building our embankments properly. Being well prepared will help reduce the catastrophic impacts of cyclones."